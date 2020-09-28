•Picks yellow

Bunmi Ogunyale

New import, Victor Osimhen fired blank in Napoli’s 6-0 thumping of Genoa in a Serie A encounter, yesterday.

Osimhen, who was handed his first start for Partenopei was denied the opportunities to wreak havoc.

The Nigerian led the Blues’ attack alongside Hirving Lozano and Dries Mertens in a 4-3-3 formation.



Genoa had a lot of the ball in the first five minutes, but they could not create a clear chance, though Osimhen had two opportunities to score soon after for Napoli.

Osimhen missed another chance to score for the Neapolitan side, and the Grifone still created chances to level through Zappacosta and Miha Zajc, but they could not test Alex Meret in the Partenopei goal.

With half time nearing, Osimhen persisted with his efforts to find his first Serie A goal yet another one of his shots went off target.

Napoli commenced the second half with a bang after Zielinski ran from his own half, passed to Elmas, and then Osimhen laid the ball off to the Polish international, who continued his run and beat Marchetti.

Marchetti had to be alert and he was quick enough to deny Elmas and then Mertens to extend the Ciuciarelli’s lead, while Giovanni Di Lorenzo also headed wide.

Hirving Lozano scored twice, while Piotr Zielinski, Mertens, ELif Elmas and Matteo Politano also found the back of the net for the Partenopei.

With six points from two games, Napoli now tops the Serie A log. Napoli’s winning streak will be put to test when they play away to Serie A Champions, Juventus, on Sunday.