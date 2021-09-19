Victor Osimhen has again been hailed as a new Didier Drogba after his heroics against Leicester City in a Europa League group game.

The Super Eagles striker netted a brace to salvage a point for his Serie A club Napoli Thursday night.

Former Lazio and Italy striker Beppe Signori has now said Osimhen has all the qualities of former African Footballer of the Year Drogba.

“They are very similar, physically and technically,” he told Tuttomercatoweb

“He has everything: technique, strength, elevation, speed and power.

“He is a player who is still young, he has room for improvement and I think he has shown a part of what he can do.”

