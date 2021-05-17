Victor Osimhen played for 84 minutes to help Napoli beat Fiorentina 2-0 in the Italian Serie A and move just one win away from securing a Champions League ticket next season.

Napoli went into the clash, knowing a win would put them back into the top four ahead of the final round of games next weekend.

And they did just that, with Osimhen playing a vital role. The Nigerian international led the line well and was tireless with his pressing.

He also had 100% pass accuracy, completing all of his 12 passes. Although he did not score, he managed one shot off target and had a hand in the second goal.

The opening half of the encounter lacked fireworks, but it came alive in the second half as Napoli took the lead in the 56th minute through Lorenzo Insigne’s rebound from his spot-kick initially saved.

Gennaro Gattuso’s men then made sure of the points in the 67th minute after Lorenzo Venuti deflected Piotr Zielinski’s shot into his net.

Osimhen’s pinpoint cross found Insigne, who then laid it up for Insigne to fire a shot that came off Venuti into the net.

The win takes Napoli back into the top four after Juventus briefly overtook them following a 3-2 win over Inter Milan on Saturday.

Gennaro Gattuso’s men are now just one win away from sealing their place in the top four, and they can achieve that in the final game of the season against Hellas Verona next weekend.