Bolaji Okunola

Africa’s costliest footballer, Victor Osimhen has revealed that an undisclosed herbalist tempted him to get fortified in order to attain rapid feat.

Osimhen, who recently emerged African most expensive player following his €70m mega transfer from French side, Lille to Italian giant, Napoli, stated this while addressing young footballers in his neighborhood in Lagos.

The 21-year-old striker in a latest 30 seconds video uploaded on the Super Eagles official instagram status, further advised lads to distance themselves from fetish action in their quest to stardom.

In his words: “A woman in my area was sent to lured me into fetish thing. I rejected and distance myself. To God be the glory, the woman is still there. (Back to sender) she is still where she is.

“ As for money, if you are involved in legit way, it will come. I swear it will come. You don’t need to fortified or go for fetish things. You don’t need to visit “Babalawo” (herbalist) to get your boot fortified in order to be skillful. My brother, if you are good, you are good.

“You don’t need to rob anything on your boot. Better still use the Bible. Not “Juju” (voodoo),” he preached.

The Catholic faithful will be aiming to justify his price in next season’s Italian Serie A league. The Naples No.9 jersey believes with God, he is capable of robbing shoulders with world famous Ronaldo, Zlantan Ibrahimovic, Ciro Immobile and host of others in race for next season Italian league highest goal scorer award.

Before his transfer, he was voted African best player in French league. He netted 18 goals for Lille in competition and was ranked 4th on league goal scorer chat before the French season ended prematurely owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.