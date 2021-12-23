It is certain that Super Eagles top marksman, Victor Osimhen, will be available for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Not only will he be in Cameroon for the Africa football showpiece, Osimhen, according to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has set a target of emerging the top scorer at the event.

“Osimhen is fine, he’s hungry and wants to be the highest scorer in Cameroon,” Amaju said at an interactive session with top sports journalists in Lagos yesterday.