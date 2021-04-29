By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has hinted readiness to inspire his side, Napoli to the next UEFA Champions League campaign.

The Naples most expensive asset, on Monday night continued his good run of form for the Ganero Gatuso tutored team as he got one of the goals in his team 2-0 win away to Torino in Turin.

Osimhen, 22, netted his seventh of the season to put his side in contention for the league top four finish.

Commenting more on the importance of his13th minute goal capable of fetching his club a UEFA Champions league ticket, the lanky striker took to his Instagram handle declaring war on the league top four foes.

Stressing further, he was seen urging his teammates never to relent in their quest of gathering more point for enviable height.

“ The race continues 100%, come on guys,” he wrote.

Obtaining 66 points with five games left, Osimhen’s Napoli are currently 3rd on the log jostling for top four finish alongside Juventus and AC Milan.