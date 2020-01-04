Bunmi Ogunyale

Red-hot Super Eagles and Lille OSC of France striker, Victor Osimhen among other sundry issues expressed his desire to take the world spell bound with great goals and also becoming one of the celebrated goal poacher in the world.

From the Olusosun dump site, Ojota area of Lagos State, where he starred for Synergy FC, a local based academy, Osimhen has shot to the top as he is ranked among the most sorted strikers in Europe.

In this interview, Osimhen spoke about his aspirations, challenges and the game. We serve you the chat hot and fresh. Enjoy it.

You had pretty good start in first half of the season with Lille. What can you attribute this success to?

It was all about hard work and the efforts that I have been trying to put in place over the years. It is important I started on a good note with a new club and I believe the next half of the season would be much better.

What is club’s target this season after finishing second on the log last season in the French League?

Of course, we want to finish well. Probably, come second and also qualifying for the Champions League. But we still have a long way to go. We still have a lot of matches to play in order to achieve that feat but we would remain focussed as the season goes by.

But are there any form of pressure while joining Lille with the likes of Loic Remy and co in the first team?

No, there was no pressure at all. When I saw the project Lille had for me, I think it suits the kind of player I wanted to become. So, I quickly jumped at the offer and signed for them. And you could see I have been doing wonderfully well for the them and not just for the Lille but for us at the national team. So, it’s important for me to quickly integrate myself into the team as there were no pressure when I signed the contract.

Away from club matters, the Super Eagles have so far picked six points from two games in the AFCON 2021 qualifiers. Do you think the team have what it takes to sustain the momentum when the qualifying series begin again in August?

I think 95 percent of the squad have been playing together under the same coach and have been doing well at the club sides.

It is important to start well in the group. We have won two matches and being on top of the group with six points is good for us. We have a friendly game in March and I believe that would help us to sustain the momentum and finish well.

How big is Odion Ighalo’s shoes for you in the national team?

It wasn’t big for me. There was no pressure. He spoke to me before the Cup of Nations competition in Egypt and gave me some advises. Although, I never knew he was going to retire at that time. He has always been my star while growing up. And when he left, I felt I can fill in into the shoes. I felt I can do it. I also knew there would be some criticisms. But he (Ighalo) has being of tremendous help for me. He offered advises even on my club games. I believe these are key needed in settling well with the national team.

You were nominated alongside your national teammate and friend, Samuel Chukwueze and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco for the CAF Young Player of the Year. How do fancy your chance of winning this prestigious award again?

Chance of winning it again is really high. I tip myself to be the winner of the award. Of course, I’m happy for my best pal in camp, Chukwueze (smiles) for making the nomination list.

I think he had a good 2019 also. I think we would be happy for each others on whoever wins it. I wish ourselves the very best of luck.

How soon do you think a Nigerian Player can be crowned as the African Footballer of Year after the award have eluded us for a long time?

I think we are really close to bringing the award back to Nigeria. We have a group of players that can do that for us. We have the likes of Ndidi (Wilfried), Chukwueze (Samuel), myself, Iwobi (Alex) and the rest of the players. We are really working hard to get there and bring the award to Nigeria. It won’t be easy but with time, we would bring back the award.

You have always talked about playing football back then in Olusosun area of Lagos in your interviews. What is the significance of this place to you and your career?

(Laughs) Of course, that was where I was born and breed. I think it’s a place where I learn’t everything about life and not just football. Olusosun made me who I am today. It’s a place they don’t promise you anything. No one wants to give you anything for free. You have to work for everything. We still have lots of talented players there. So, it’s a pleasure to have come out from there. I’m really happy I did them proud.

On a light note now, what is your favourite meal?

Amala with ewedu and gbegiri. (Laughs).

Your best design?

I prefer any designs.

How about your best type of boots?

I love Nike products.

Your best pal?

Samuel Chukwueze is a great guy and my best pal any day.

Who is your role model in the game?

I have so many of them but I will pick out Didier Drogba.

Why Didier Drogba?

I think I try to mirror my game after him. He does a lot of unimaginable things on the pitch. I watched him and learn’t some tricks from him before he finally bowed out of the game.

What is your nickname?

(Smiles) Odosi.

What does it mean?

I don’t know. My late landlord, may his soul rest in peace, gave me the nickname. I really don’t know why but I think I like it.

What would have being if you are not a footballer?

A business man.

What sort of business would you have ventured into?

Hmmm…May be importing and exporting.

Are you likely to return to school after football?

May be. I really can’t tell but education is key. I think I’m intelligent enough. I might seek for a degree and masters later after football. But I still believe that anything can happen after football.

So, how are you coping with French language in France?

I got a French teacher and everything is going on well. I hope to speak it more in the next two three months.

Victor, thank you for your time.

You are welcome.