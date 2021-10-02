Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has confessed that his dream as a kid was to become a professional footballer, and he never imagined he could be worth millions of euros one day.

Growing up in one of the poorer parts of Lagos, Osimhen was as far from achieving his childhood dreams as the sky is to the sea. But providence found him at a national cadet team camp in Abuja, where he fought for and grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

Months later, Osimhen signed his first professional contract with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg after impressing as the Golden Eaglets powered to victory at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile.

But the then-teenager was not satisfied with just fulfilling a childhood fantasy; he also wanted to succeed as a footballer. So much that when he was not offered enough playing time at Wolfsburg, he engineered a loan switch to Royal Charleroi.

It was with the Belgian club that he made his first impact in Europe, contributing 24 goals (20 goals, four assists) in 36 matches.

Lille quickly swooped for him, taking him to France, where his excellent performances convinced many that he was the real deal.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.