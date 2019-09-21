Victor Osimhen has opened up about his grass to grace story in the city of Lagos.

In his latest interview with BBC Osimhen revealed how tough it was for him growing up as a child. The Super Eagles striker, who has already scored five goals in Ligue 1 this season for Lille, said he once hawked sachet water on the streets of Lagos when he just seven-years-old.

“I came from a very poor background, seven children and I was the last born. I lost my mom at the age of six and it was very difficult for my family because my dad also lost his job around that period. So I was forced to go out and get myself a life.

“In Lagos, they sell water (bottle or sachet) which is the easiest, but the hardest because you have to run and give somebody the water and collect money.

“It wasn’t easy, but I had to do it and that set my path in which I will never give up in life no matter the situation or where I am and that gave me the zeal and momentum no matter what life throws at me.”