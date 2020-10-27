Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen has hinted he won’t envy his Napoli scoring partner, Andrea Pategna despite firing blank in five games for the Naples.

The 21-year goal poacher who has netted a goal in his last six outing for the Italian side, revealed this while praising his partner, Pategna who banged the winning goal in the 1-2 away victory against Benevento on Sunday.

The duo via instagram were seen pledging love and support to each other while bracing up for Thursday UEFA Europa league match day 2 outing against Spanish outfit, Real Sociedad. “ I love Victorosimhen9,” Petegna confessed.

Osimhen who is yet to justify his €70million transfer record fee from French club, Lille, replied the scorer by tagging him a brother. “ My bro, I love you,” he replied despite firing blank in the duel.

It was gathered other Napoli attackers, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens and Matteo Politano has soar higher than the Nigerian lad on the league scoring chat.

The former Wolfsburg goal getter is yet to add another smile to coach Ganero Gattuso’s face after netting his only official Napoli goal in a 4-1 victory against Atalanta during the Serie A week four outing.