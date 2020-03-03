Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen said he will not leave French side, Lille at the end of the current season.

The 21-year-old striker, who joined Lille from Belgium’s Sporting Charolei in July 2019, is having a great season as he had netted 18 goals in 36 games across all competitions.

Osimhen’s exploits reportedly attracted interest from Spanish giants; Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and English clubs; Liverpool FC, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

When speaking to Radio Monte Carlo, the Lagos-born player revealed that he has an agreement with Lille President, Gérard Lopez.

“When I signed my contract, the managers made me understand that they wanted me to stay for a while,” he added.

“Personally, I love life here, people are nice. The club facilities are incredible. Lille is a big club in France and of course, I want to stay.

“Gérard Lopez is the boss so as I said, if he wants me to stay I will. But if it was up to me, of course, I would stay.”

Osimhen’s contract with Lille is set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.