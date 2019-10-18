Bolaji Okunola

French Ligue 1 goal king, Victor Osimhen, has vowed to sustain his goal-scoring prowess for both club and country this season.

The 20-year-old forward inspired Nigeria to a one-all draw against Brazil in Singapore last Sunday.

After arriving his base in Lille, the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup golden boot winner renewed his pledge via his Instagram page, as he wrote; “The goal is to keep improving.”

Osimhen currently leads the French Ligue 1 goal chart with seven goals from nine matches since joining the French side in the summer.

The pacy player’s exploits has seen him lead World’s most expensive player, Neymar Junior and Kylian Mbappe on the scorers chart.

Osimhen and teammates yesterday hit the gym to intensify their preparations for this weekend’s league game against Toulouse.

Lille has, so far, picked 15 points from the last five league games. The Les Dogues are placed fifth behind league leaders, PSG, Nantes, Angers and Bordeaux.