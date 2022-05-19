By Bolaji Okunola

Napoli goal king, Victor Osimhen has idolised club idol, Diego Armando Maradona who died 25th of November 2020 at aged 60.

The world soccer legend that died of cardiac arrest in his sleep at his home in Dique Lujan, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, remains Napoli’s greatest till death.

Joining other Naples across the globe, the Super Eagles striker via his latest Instagram post, was seen flaunting the player’s Argentine jersey in grand style. Osimhen, whose eighteen league goals has helped Napoli earn next season’s UEFA Champions League slot, will also be aiming to supersede the deceased club record of 81 goals in 188 appearances.

With this mentality, the Nigerian will also be dreaming of increasing his goal tally if featured in his club’s last match of the season away to Spenzia.

Osimhen alongside teammates and top officials of Napoli have frequently immortalised the late legend with exhibition matches and statues.

Meanwhile, at the national team level, Maradona last played against Osimhen’s country, Nigeria after failing a dope test at the group opener of the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the U.S.A.