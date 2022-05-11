By Bunmi Ogunyale

The duo of Victor Osimhen, and Odion Ighalo have been dropped from the 30-man list of Super Eagles players for the friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador in the United States of America.

Other usual suspects such as Kelechi Iheanacho and Paul Onuachu were conspicuously missing from the list.

Super Eagles’ first assistant coach, Salisu Yusuf however opted for captain Ahmed Musa and forward Moses Simon for the friendly matches.

The three –time African champions will clash with CONCACAF powerhouse Mexico at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, State of Texas on Saturday, May 28 before flying to New Jersey to tackle Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Thursday, June 2.

Yusuf, who is also Head Coach of the CHAN and the U23 teams, has included eight home–based professional players, including goalkeepers Adewale Adeyinka and Ojo Olorunleke, defender Ibrahim Buhari and forwards, Victor Mbaoma and Ishaq Rafiu.

Only 25 players will make the final list for the tour, which is preparatory to next month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Sierra Leone in Abuja (9th June) and São Tomé & Príncipe in Marrakech, Morocco (13th June).