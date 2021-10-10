An unknown quantity until Thursday, Les Herbiers striker Karl Namnganda emerged as the hero for Central African Republic after scoring a late, late winner in their shock 1-0 victory over the Super Eagles in a 2022 World Cup qualifying match.

Namnganda took advantage of a defensive mix-up between William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun to slot past goalkeeper Francis Uzoho in the 90th minute for a win no one saw coming.

It was an impressive victory by the Central Africans as they managed to secure all three points without their biggest star, Atlético de Madrid midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

The 25-year-old Namnganda claims that he has respect for Super Eagles strikers Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon and Kelechi Iheanacho but wasn’t impressed by them.

Asked to comment on only Les Fauves believing they could win in Nigeria, Namnganda told Sofoot : “Probably yes.

“But as far as I’m concerned, even though I have a lot of respect for Osimhen, Moses or Iheanacho, I’m not impressed. They’re just men, and then it’s all about fighting spirit.”

Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy had prepared a defensive game plan, playing with up to eight players behind the ball, while catching the Super Eagles on the break.

Namnganda says he noticed that the Super Eagles stars especially Osimhen became frustrated after failing to break the deadlock as the game entered the last quarter.

