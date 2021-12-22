By Bunmi Ogunyale

Fast-recuperating Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has declared himself fit to play for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next month.

His participation at the tournament had been in doubt after he sustained a serious facial injury in November, which looked set to rule him out for three months.

However, the 22-year-old via social media said; “I will be available for AFCON 100 percent, unless I am not among the players picked to represent Nigeria.”

The Super Eagles are yet to name a provisional squad for the Nations Cup, which kicks off on 9 January.

It comes as a boost for interim coach, Austin Eguavoen, after the news another of Nigeria’s key strikers, Belgium-based Paul Onuachu’s availability was doubted with a hamstring injury.

Osimhen underwent surgery on his cheekbone and eye socket on November 23, having sustained fractures in the 3-2 defeat by Inter Milan two days earlier.

Napoli tweeted pictures of Osimhen back in training on Tuesday, wearing a protective mask.

Before his injury he had scored nine goals in 14 club appearances this season.