Lille and Nigeria international forward, Victor Osimhen, has said his partnership with Samuel Kalu and Samuel Chukwueze in the attack of the Super Eagles will trouble any defence, if they play to their potentials.

The trio first played in attack for Nigeria in the 2-2 draw against Ukraine in an international friendly last month, before combining again in attack for Nigeria in Wednesday’s game against Benin Republic, which ended 2-1 in favour of the Super Eagles.

Osimhen, who scored from the spot‎ to draw Nigeria level, watched on as one of his partners in attack, Kalu, scored the winner with an individual effort to hand the Super Eagles all three points. Chukwueze was also a thorn in the flesh of the defence of Benin Republic.

According to Osimhen, they can’t expect to play together all the time, but if they do and play at their level, it’s hard to imagine the team that can stop them during games.

“Of course, we have other great and senior players in the team who play in same position with the three of us in the attack, so we have to continue working hard if we want to keep our spots,” Osimhen told Owngoalnigeria.com.

“Most times, we play to our individual strengths for the good of the team, and the way we played against Ukraine in the first half is the level we should always try to reach in games. I believe if we play at that level, it will be hard for any team to stop us.