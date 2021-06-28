Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen could find himself at the centre of a transfer tussle between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspurs as the two clubs prepare for the departure of their key men.

Italian publication, Calcio Mercato claimed that Tottenham would likely splash the cash on Osimhen if striker Harry Kane leaves for Juventus to replace PSG-bound Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has not managed to win the UEFA Champions League and the World Best Player award since moving to Turin, which could trigger him to switch to PSG, who lost in the 2020 UCL final.

England international Kane is the man Juventus are likely to turn to if Ronaldo departs for France, the report added.

Kane is clear he wants out of Spurs, with Manchester City already among the frontrunners for his signature.

However, Spurs owner Daniel Levy is keen on retaining the club icon, but should selling be inevitable, he would prefer the striker moves abroad than join another Premier League rival.

One of the ideal options being touted to replace Kane is Osimhen, as the Nigerian forward was top on the shopping list of Tottenham before completing a record move to Napoli last summer.

Despite missing more than three months of football due to injury and coronavirus-related problems, Osimhen still impressed in his debut season in Italy, netting ten goals in 24 games.

Napoli are aware that the 22-year-old striker’s talents will continue to attract admiring glances from far and near and are reportedly already looking to sneak a hefty release clause into his contract.

