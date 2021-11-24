By Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen will live with Titanium plates and Screws for three months following surgery on his cheekbone on Tuesday.

According to the Napoli doctor Gianpaolo Tartaro, who was assisted by Dr. Mario Santagata and Dr. Raffaele Canonico during the surgery on the Napoli star’s cheekbone, Titanium plates and screws were used to hold together the battered cheekbone.

Titanium is considered the most biocompatible metal not harmful or toxic to living tissue due to its resistance to corrosion from bodily fluids.

This ability to withstand the harsh bodily environment is a result of the protective oxide film that forms naturally in the presence of oxygen.

Most commonly used to hold bones in place while they heal, titanium plates are erosion resistant and strong enough to hold the mending bones in place.

“On Tuesday morning, Victor Osimhen was operated on his cheekbone and eye socket by Gianpaolo Tartaro, who was assisted by Dr Mario Santagata with Dr Raffaele Canonico also present,’ the club announced.

‘Titanium plates and screws were used in the operation. The player is doing well and will remain under observation for the next few days.‘Osimhen is expected to return to action in three months.’

The 22-year-old was the joint top scorer in qualifying for the delayed AFCON tournament with five goals, and has been linked with a switch to the Premier League in recent years.

Arsenal and Chelsea were strongly linked with a move for the striker before Napoli landed their man in a deal worth £74million from French side Lille in 2020.

