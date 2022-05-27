Brazilian transfer market expert Sabatino Durante has insisted that Manchester United and Arsenal-linked striker Victor Osimhen is not worth the 110 million euros (approximately N48.9 billion in Nigerian currency) that has been quoted as the amount requested for his acquisition.

After a brilliant season in the Italian Serie A that saw him score fourteen goals and win the U23 Player of the Year award, the Nigerian has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

The Napoli star has emerged as one of the summer targets for Arsenal to bolster their attack and Manchester United have been credited with an interest as well.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Durante has underlined that Osimhen has the same attributes as Roma’s Europa Conference League-winning striker Tammy Abraham, whose valuation is not more than 100m euros.

When asked to comment on Osimhen’s 110m euros valuation, Durante told Area Napoli : “The price is excessive, not worth all that money.

“I make a premise: I know Osimhen from the Under 17 World Cup in Chile. He was the top scorer in that edition, he has a great physique and knows how to use it well.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“The Nigerian is a footballer who, in the Premier League, could play for a medium-value team. He makes the difference in a team that defends itself and plays on the counterattack.

“He looks a lot like Abraham, but it doesn’t seem to me that the Roma striker’s price exceeds 100 million and we are talking about a more formed striker than Osimhen.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Abraham also knows how to play well with others, technically he is a bit more evolved. Osimhen is an animal, in the positive sense of course, because he is endowed with an irrepressible physicality, but he has some technical limitations.

“Osimhen can be worth 40 million euros, not more. This, of course, is just my opinion.”

The 23-year-old Osimhen has three years to run on his contract with Napoli, whom he joined from Lille for a club record fee of 70 million euros in 2020. The Portuguese revealed what he aims to achieve with the Nigerian team on Wednesday.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .