Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles and Lille of France goal poacher, Victor Osimhen hinted he has moved on after losing out the Africa Youth Player of the Year award to Moroccan Achraf Hakimi at the 2019 CAF award in Egypt.

The 21-year-old goal king stated this shortly after inspiring Lille to a-two nil win over Amiens in a French League Cup tie.

Osimhen, who boycotted the awards ceremony, banged his 14th goal of the season of the season.

Osimhen on his verified Instagram page wrote; “On to the next round [semifinal] God is the greatest, I pray we move. I scored @losclive.”

The Nigerian striker is expected to inspire Lille in the French Cup semifinal against either league giants PSG, Lyon or Reims.

Osimhen’s current form has seen Chelsea, Spur, Liverpool and Spanish giant Barcelona shown interest in him.

He has also scored five goals for the team since taking over Super Eagles attacking role from Odion Ighalo.