Victor Osimhen has insisted that his greatest success is to provide for the needs of his family and equally take them out of trouble.

One of three brothers and with four sisters, the whole family lived in one room before his mother died when Osimhen was just six years old.

While looking back at his struggles to stardom, Osimhen said it was difficult to believe in the future when their daily life was so bad.

“My dad lost his job just after that. It was the end of the world for us. Where I come from, it’s difficult to believe in the future because your daily life is so bad. No-one can help you because the people have nothing,”

“I can now give my family everything they want. Since I turned professional, I’ve quickly been able to get them out of trouble and give them the life they deserve. It’s the greatest success of my life,” he said.

Osimhen began his journey to stardom when he represented the Nigeria U-17 team at the FIFA World Cup in Chile back in 2015.

The Nigerian ended as the top scorer and later joined German Bundesliga side, VFL Wolfsburg, before joining Charleroi on loan.

A successful stint with the Belgian side helped secure a deal with French giants Lille last summer, where he has continued his impressive goalscoring form.