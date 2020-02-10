Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ and Lille of France striker, Victor Osimhen has stylishly hinted he is a “Marlian” by using the gang slogan “Ma fo”while describing his speed recovery after being stretched off few days ago during French Ligue 1 encounter against Angers.

The slogan, which means “Fear not”, serves as oral identity to member of a Hip Hop group led by famous musician, Naira Marley. The slogan, which had gone viral in Nigeria and other parts of the word, served as inspiration to lads aiming to achieve a goal.

The 21-year old striker, who netted his club first goal in the 2-0 duel had assured his fans he is fair-less as he looked forward to brace up for upcoming action against league giant, Olympique Marseille come next Sunday.

Osimhen via his verified Instagram handle described the injury as a minor one after he was seen flexing on Sunday morning.

The Lagos grown up boy described his readiness in a “Malian” style, which can be clearly understood by residence of the Western part of his country, Nigeria.