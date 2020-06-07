Victor Osimhen has expressed his disappointment after Lille failed to qualify for the Champions League, having finished fourth in the 2019-20 season.

Ligue 1 was abruptly ended following the coronavirus outbreak in France and across the world with Paris Saint-Germain declared champions.

The Nigeria international joined the Great Danes last summer from Sporting Charleroi as a direct replacement for Ivory Coast international, Nicolas Pepe, who teamed up with Premier League club, Arsenal.

The 21-year-old was in a spectacular form during his debut campaign for the Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

The forward was named Lille Player of the Season following some eye-catching displays, but felt frustrated after his aim to help the Great Danes secure a spot in the top European competition failed to materialise.

“Winning the Lille player of the season was not my target. My target was to help the team finish in the Champions League spot, but I want to thank my team-mates and those who voted for me,” Osimhen told BBC Sport.

“I’m really happy – it’s a great feeling – I’m here and proving it. The league is not as easy as some people think. It’s very competitive and you have to play among the best.”