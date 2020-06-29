Bunmi Ogunyale
Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen has returned to France to resume training with LOSC Lille ahead of the French Ligue 1 season.
The player, who had been stranded in the country after his father’s burial, returned to France aboard a private jet courtesy his club.
Osimhen departed the private wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja at about 3:45pm and landed at the Lille-Lesquin Airport at 9:45pm last night.
The Nigerian, who finished the season with Lille OSC with 13 goals in 25 games in Ligue 1, is expected to begin another 14 days isolation before joining his teammates in training ahead of the new season.
The player’s return to France has exonerated the Ministry of Aviation of frustrating his travel plan.
Last week, a source close to the player claimed Osimhen and his club, Lille made several attempts to get flight approval but all efforts were futile.
It was alleged that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika was not picking his calls and replying text messages sent to him.
Speaking further our source pleaded with the Ministry and the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika to come to the aid of the player and facilitate his return to France.
It was also reliably gathered that other stranded players Paul Onuachu and Imoh Eze- kiel have returned to their base in Europe.
