Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, has been named in the French Ligue1 team of the week for the second time this season, after his heroics in Lille’s 3-0 win over Saint Etienne, AOIFootball.con reports.

The 20-year-old forward came off the bench in the first half to put Lille ahead with a smart finish before he then got his second brace of the season in the second half as the hosts returned to winning ways, having lost their matchday 2 fixture away at Amiens.

According to SofaScore statistics, the Nigerian shared the top spot for the week alongside Cameroonian forward, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who also came off the bench to score twice in PSG’s 4-0 thrashing of Toulouse.

Osimhen finished the week with a game rating of 8.6, scoring twice from three shots on target, whilst also completing 75 percent of his passes to further highlight his proficiency in front of goal.

The former Wolfsburg forward now sits top of the Ligue 1 scorers’ chart with four goals from just two starts and will now hope to replicate his home scoring form.

In the same vein, the Nigeria international being rated as the most ‎clinical striker to have played in the French Ligue 1.

Reacting to his brace, Rob Thrainer, who was on air during the game against St. Etienne, said the 20-year-old Nigerian is bringing back memories of what Karim Benzema did in the league before his move to Real Madrid in 2009.

Meanwhile, Osimhen has revealed the reason behind his brilliant start in the French Ligue 1.

With four goals from three Ligue 1 games, Osimhen is proving to be a bargain buy for Lille. Speaking after the win over Les Verts, Osimhen praised the impact of Lille manager, Christophe Galtier, for his impressive start to the season.

“Before the game, the coach spoke to me, told me to be ready. And for me, I think this is important for me and the coach believes in me.”

He also praised the fans for helping him to settle in well, while also praising them for their support in Wednesday’s win.

“I’m really happy I’m here with such wonderful fans. They made us to win the game, they are the 12th man on the pitch.”

Osimhen will hope to continue his impressive form in the French topflight when Lille takes on Reims on Sunday.