Former Italian footballer Gianluca Atzori has likened Victor Osimhen to Uruguayan striker and Napoli legend Edison Cavani.

Cavani scored 53 goals in 69 league games for Napoli in two seasons, before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain.

Osimhen arrived in Napoli seven years after Cavani’s departure and has been in good form for the Azzurri.

He netted 10 goals in 20 appearances last season and he’s Napoli’s leading scorer this season with seven goals in all competitions.

Gianluca Atzori said: ” He started the season strongly and when an attacker starts with confidence, he usually enjoys this trail throughout the year.”

“He is physical and good, he helps the team a lot and reminds me of the first Edison Cavani. I wish him to continue and have the same career as Cavani.”

Osimhen is expected to be in action when Napoli takes Torino at Diego Armando Maradona’s stadium tomorrow..

