Super Eagles hotshot, Victor Osimhen will hold showdown talks about his future with French club, Lille FC, after revelations of several huge bids from top European clubs, AOIFootball.com can report.

The 21-year-old attacker signed from Belgian side Charleroi last summer for €12 million but has been a serious revelation in Ligue 1 over the course of the 2019/2020 campaign, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in all competitions.

His form has now seen him become a toast of several top clubs with reports suggesting that he could be on his way to the English Premier League next season after Lille was reported to have received a mouthwatering offer for his services.

However, Lille President Gérard Lopez, has indicated his desire to keep the player for next season unless an impossible to refuse offer arrives on his desk.

The player and the Lille board are due to speak in the next two weeks to take a definitive decision on his future with the Ligue 1 already concluded.

Further findings, however, reveal that Osimhen has decided that he will not be going to Italy, whatever happens, despite several offers from the Serie A.