Barcelona has already inquired about the possibility of signing the 21-year old, who has scored 15 goals for the team in his debut season. He is viewed by Barcelona as an alternative to Luis Suarez who isn’t as reliable as he used to be.

Le10sport reported that Barcelona is not alone in the race to sign the forward, hence the decision by Lille to peg his price tag at 30 million Euros. Real Madrid and Chelsea are the other team gunning for his signature.

Owngoalnigeria.com gathered from sources close to the forward that he rejected a winter transfer to Sevilla, as he wanted to explore the options he will have in the summer before deciding on leaving or staying with Lille next season.

A move to Bayern Munich was mooted few weeks ago, but the Bavarians had gone cold on their interest, leaving the Spanish teams and Chelsea as the front-runners for his signature.