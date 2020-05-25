Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen has lost his 80-year old dad, Patrick Osimhen, after a brief illness.

The father of seven died on Saturday and had been deposited in a private mogue in Lagos.

Andrew, who is the eldest child of the family confirmed the demise of the septuagenarian in a brief phone chat.

According to him: “We are appealing to Nigerians to remember us in prayers in this difficult time that our dad is gone to be with his maker.

“It’s hard to believe he’s no more. He was a lovely father to his children and friends alike.

“We thank God for a life well spent. Dad will be remembered for his good deeds,” Andrew stated.

Victor, who is the late born of the family, took to twitter to bid his late father farewell.

His words: “Rest in peace dad. No words to describe this feeling.”

Seven children survive late Patrick Osimhen; they are Andrew, Samson, Gloria, Esther, Joy, Blessing and Super Eagles goal poacher, Victor Osimhen.

He lost his wife, Mrs. Christiana Osimhen in 2001 after a brief illness.

The family will in due course announce burial arrangement for their late dad.