At 60 million euros, Victor Osimhen is now Nigeria’s joint most valuable footballer and the second most valuable striker in the Serie A, as per the latest Transfermarkt update.

It’s a new career-high for Osimhen, who completed a permanent switch to Royal Sporting Charleroi for just €3.5 million in 2019 and was rated €40 million when Napoli made him the club’s record buy in 2020.

Experiencing a €10 million increase from his value earlier in the year, Osimhen is the Italian Serie A’s joint-sixth and the world’s 49th most valuable player overall.

No Nigerian player is worth more than the former Lille man, with Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi also valued at €60 million.

In the Italian top-flight, only Inter Milan duo of Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella, Juventus stars Matthijs de Ligt and Federico Chiesa, and Lazio ace Sergej Milinković-Savić are priced higher than Osimhen.

