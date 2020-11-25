Bolaji Okunola

The market value of Africa’s most expensive footballer, Victor Osimhen has dropped to €50 million (N22 billion) following his fluctuating form since joining Italian giants, Napoli for a whopping sum of €60million (N27 billion).

The current market value of the Nigerian soccer star was exposed by European media outlet, “Transfer market” which specialises on players worth and work rate.

The outfit, via official instagram handle, analyzed Osimhen’s value by plotting a graph that indicated his current monetary value.

Going by the displayed graph on the website, his value at his maiden European club, Wolfsburg was zero after failing to score a goal in his two years spell with the then German Bundesliga club.