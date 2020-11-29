Paul Erwuba

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen is at risk of missing Napoli’s home match with AS Roma in the Serie A this evening, at Stadio San Paolo.

The training update provided by Napoli via their official website yesterday is not a positive one, with the Blues suggesting that the former Lille striker trained alone.

Osimhen continued with a personalized programme just as was the case during the workout on Friday.

“Meanwhile Victor Osimhen had physiotherapy and did personalised work on the pitch and in the gym,” Napoli wrote.

Osimhen dislocated his shoulder on international duty with the Super Eagles around two weeks ago and has missed Napoli’s last two matches since returning to Italy.