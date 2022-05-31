By Bunmi Ogunyale

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen missed out from winning the season’s European Golden Shoe award.

The Nigerian striker lost the gong to Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski, who retained it with 35 goals placing him seven clear of Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and eight ahead of Real Madrid’s newly crowned European Champions League champion, Karim Benzema.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Osimhen banged in 18 goals for Napoli in all competitions, while Onuachu and Awoniyi who also missed out scored 19 and 15 goals respectively.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The lanky star would however take consolation in winning the Best Young Player of the 2021-22 Season in Serie A despite missing much of the campaign due to this injury.

Other top stars Lewandoski beat to the top prize are; Mohamed Salah, Erling Braut Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tammy Abraham, Sadio Mané, Kevin De Bruyne, Neymar and Raheem Sterling.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .