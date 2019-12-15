Victor Osimhen fired blank in Lille’s 2-1 win over Montpellier in Friday’s Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

The 20-year-old had the opportunity to score his 10th French league goal through the spot-kick, but played into the hands of the visitor’s goalkeeper, Geronimo Rulli, in the 90th minute.

However, his failure to convert the penalty did not in any way hurt the home team as they claimed maximum points at the end of the encounter.

The Super Eagles’ star scored his first career’s hat-trick to help Bordeaux defeat Nimes in a six-goal thriller. However, he missed the chance to his 13th goal after 22 appearances across competitions in his first season at the Ligue 1 club.

Osimhen returned to Christophe Galtier’s starting line up this weekend after missing his side’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in their inconsequential Champions League game during the week.

Galtier’s side remains third on the table with the crucial win as they rank behind Paris Saint Germain and Marseille on the Ligue 1 table.