Bunmi Ogunyale with agency report

Napoli’s new import, Victor Osimhen and teammates have returned to their base in Italy after COVID-19 pandemic disrupted their pre-season friendly against Sporting Lisbon, at the weekend.

Osimhen had hoped for big test after banging in hat tricks in their previous friendlies, but the dream was shattered after three Sporting Lisbon players contracted the virus.

Accordino to Portuguese outlet, A Bola, all three Sporting Lisbon players who tested positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic and currently in isolation.

Napoli is now said to be aggrieved after missing out on some key physical preparation, and having spent time focusing on the match with over 48 hours of technical, tactical and physical training.

Napoli had already arrived in Portugal and were ready to play the match in Lisbon trying to win the Trofeu Cinco Violinos.

Genaro Gattuso’s squad will now return to Italy, and seek out other opponents before the resumption of the Serie A top flight.

The Serie A side begin their campaign in six days time away to Parma Calcio 1913.