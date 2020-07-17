Napoli sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli has admitted that the proposed move of Victor Osimhen has become complicated after the Nigeria international switched agents.

The Lille striker is now represented by controversial agent William D’Avila, who has close ties with Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, and handles the affairs of the likes of Moses Simon, Oghenekaro Etebo, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu.

Osimhen sacked his previous intermediary Jean-Gérard Benoît Czajka, founder of Matching Sport International, amid claims that he negotiated bonuses for himself during contract talks with Napoli.

Providing an update on Napoli’s top transfer target, Osimhen before the meeting with Bologna on Wednesday, Giuntoli told DAZN (via Top Mercato): “He is very good, but there are a lot of teams who want him and we are also working on other attackers.

“He has changed agents and we will have to start from scratch. It is a complex and difficult negotiation”.

English Premier League clubs led by Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be monitoring the situation of Osimhen, who tallied 18 goals last season and won Le Prix Marc-Vivien Foé as the best African player in the French top-flight.

However, Lille’s general manager, Marc Ingla, has confirmed that Osimhen has accepted to join Serie A club, Napoli.