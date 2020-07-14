Bunmi Ogunyale

Red-hot LOSC Lille of France striker, Victor Osimhen has laughed off 10-day ultimatum that was reportedly handed him to decide on his move to Serie A side, Napoli.

According to Italian media, the Naples outfit wanted an immediate response from the Nigerian international to avoid a repeat of its failed move for Nicolas Pepe last summer and also have time to find an alternative in the event of Osimhen’s rejection.

Osimhen had been to the Italian city to meet with the club’s leaders after his brilliant debut campaign at Lille, where he scored 13 goals in 27 Ligue 1 games.

However, the striker via his twitter handle @victorosimhen9 debunked the media reports.

He wrote; “10 days ultimatum?” and laughed it off.

“If you knew where some of us came from, you won’t pray for us to fail,” he added.

Recalled that the French club in honour of the Nigerian striker declared 7th of July, which tallied with his jersey, number as International Victor Osimhen’s day.