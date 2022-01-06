Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, will slug it out with Wilfred Ndidi and Paul Onuachu for the King of the Pitch of eighth edition of the Nigeria Pitch awards.

President Matchmakers, Shina Philips, who reeled out the nominees for various categories to the media in Lagos yesterday, said the journey to the 8th edition of the awards is the story of the determination of all stakeholders to create and sustain a reward platform for our footballers, administrators and football lovers and supporters.

“At our inaugural press conference in 2012, we stated that the Nigeria Pitch Awards platform would offer Nigerians more than awards to deserving footballers,” he assured.

In other categories, Daniel Akpeyi has John Noble and Maduka Okoye to contend for Goalkeeper of the Year. Super Eagles invitee, Olisa Ndah of Orlando Pirates was nominated alongside William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun for the Defender of the Year category. Rangers FC’s Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka and Wilfred Ndidi were listed for the Midfielder of the Year category, while Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu will battle for Striker award.