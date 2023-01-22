By Bolaji Okunola

Red-hot Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, yesterday netted his 13th Serie A goal of the season during his side’s 0-2 victory away to Salernitana.

Having sealed a first half lead owing to Di Lorenzo’s 45th minutes strike, the Nigerian doubled the score line in the 48th minutes of the game.

The goal cemented Napoli’s top position on the table by going 12 points clear ahead of title contender, AC Milan.

The lanky striker who is heavily linked with a move to English outfit, Manchester United and French champion, PSG has moved an inch towards bagging the league highest goal scorer award.

The 24 year-old goal poacher is now four goals ahead of Inter Milan Lautaro Martinez and compatriot, Ademola Lookman.

He is billed to fetch more when Luciano Spalletti’s tutored team welcomes Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma next Sunday.