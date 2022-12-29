Serie A leader, Napoli has nominated Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen for two awards – best club goal and assist – as the year 2022 draws to an end.

Osimhen is one of the five nominees for the best Napoli goal of 2022, alongside Giovanni Simeone, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Eljif Elmas.

The 23-year-old, one of Nigeria’s most prolific forwards over the past 12 months, netted 19 goals for Napoli this year across the UEFA Champions League and Italian Serie A.

But Osimhen’s stunning goal against Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma in October has been chosen as the pick of the lot.

With ten minutes left at the Stadio Olimpico, Osimhen received a looping ball from the middle, and outmuscled former Manchester United defender, Chris Smalling, before firing a ferocious effort from a tight angle past Rui Patricio. It was the only goal of the fiercely contested tie.

But fans will have to decide whether it is better than Kvara’s curler against Monza, Simeone’s header versus AC Milan, Zielinski’s stabbed finish at Empoli, and Elmas’s beauty against Udinese.

Osimhen also features prominently in the category for Napoli’s best assist of 2022, alongside teammates, Frank Anguissa, Mario Rui, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Eljif Elmas.

The former Lille lad showed incredible strength and awareness to lay on the assist for Napoli’s winning goal in the 2-1 win over Atalanta in November.

Victor Osimhen and compatriot Ademola Lookman (for Atalanta) both scored in that encounter.

With nine league goals this season, Osimhen is currently the top scorer in the Italian Serie A.