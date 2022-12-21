Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen is not even thinking about leaving Napoli in January: ‘It’s one of the best clubs in Europe and I want to win here.’

The Nigeria international has been targeted by several top clubs, especially in the Premier League, but does not want to leave the Stadio Maradona in the January transfer window.

“The future is this moment, try to win something relevant in Italy,” Osimhen told Il Mattino.

“It’s hard to think about something better than Napoli, one of the best clubs in Italy, right now I am only focused on this season because we haven’t done anything yet. We must win something and then we’ll see what happens.”

Napoli is the only unbeaten team in Serie A, having won 13 games, drawing two. They are enjoying an eight-point lead over second-placed Milan. They resume the season on January 4 in a key away game at Inter.

“We’re looking forward to starting again,” said the striker.

“Nobody thinks that these eight points give any guarantee for the future. The season is long and we are aware that we must not slow down to keep the lead.

“We must continue like this, work hard, pretending we are not at the top of the table. We must not think about those looking forward to our defeat. We want to beat Inter, but it won’t be easy.”

The 23-year-old has scored 38 goals in 76 appearances with the Partenopei, but which one is his favourite?

“It’s the one that will make us win the title, the dream is there already,” admitted Osimhen.

“I can only imagine what would happen in the city if we win it. The path is still long, we must continue to win games.”

Osimhen joined Napoli in a €75m deal from Lille in 2020. He has scored 10 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions this season and his contract at the Stadio Maradona expires in June 2025.

Napoli rejected a €100m bid from Newcastle in January 2021, but the Magpies are still interested in the Nigeria international and the same is true of Manchester United and Arsenal.