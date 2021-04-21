Italian transfer market expert, Gianni Di Marzio has questioned the transfer fee Napoli agreed with Lille for the signing of Victor Osimhen last summer.

The Nigeria international now has the tag of being the most expensive African-born player in history after joining Napoli for an initial €70 million, and surpassed Hirving Lozano, signed for €42 million from PSV Eindhoven, as the Partenopei’s record transfer.

Though Osimhen’s form has picked up in recent weeks, he has struggled for most part of the season, scoring just 5 goals in 23 appearances across all competitions.

One of the most respected voices on the transfer market, Di Marzio reckons that the Napoli number 9 is not worth more than €15 million and can only be used a backup striker in a top European team.

“Osimhen? He has to mature, I have often said. He shouldn’t be evaluated not for how much he has been paid, he is a boy with a physique who has to learn movements that no one has ever taught him,” Di Marzio said on Il Bello del Calcio on Canale 21 (via Area Napoli).