By Bolaji Okunola

Africa’s costliest footballer, Victor Osimhen has showed interest towards helping Mary Daniel, an amputee single mother spotted hawking sachet water on highways in Oshodi, Lagos.

The Super Eagles’ goal poacher who on Sunday, netted his fifth Napoli goals in nine starts for Napoli, hinted this after seeing Mary’s heartrending encounter with fate on various social media platforms.

Reacting with sympathy, the 22- year old lanky striker took to his verified WhatsApp status demanding for Mary’s whereabouts with the aim of rallying support for her so she could have a new lease of life.

“Indeed no pain no gain. This is really disheartening and at the same time, a big motivation 100%. Any useful information on how I can find this girl, please do not hesitate to send a message,” he pleaded.

Daily SunSports gathered 26-year old Mary began to live through a grueling life after losing her parents and her right leg to an accident in December 2006 while they were travelling to their hometown in Kogi State from Katsina State for Yuletide.

Dropping out of school at Junior Secondary School 3, she took to the streets of Anambra State, selling sachet water to fend herself and her aged grandmother.

She was impregnated in 2018 by her boyfriend, who she said denied responsibility for the pregnancy, forcing her to relocate to Lagos State out of shame.