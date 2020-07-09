Lille striker, Victor Osimhen wants to join Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

The prolific Nigeria striker is ready to turn his back on a transfer in order to wait for Manchester United, while Tottenham look poised to seal a £25million raid on Chelsea, according to yesterday’s transfer gossip.

The Nigeria striker scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances this season. That form has brought him to the attention of Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid. But it is Napoli who have moved first for the 21-year-old; the Serie A side striking a deal worth £50million this summer.

Osimhen flew to Naples to hold meetings with coach Gennaro Gattuso and president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

“Victor went to Naples with his representatives,” his agent Osita Okolo told Calcio Napoli 24. “We talked and exchanged views on the city: the impressions were good, to tell you the truth.

“Victor isn’t always shy, although he would’ve preferred to make an important decision with less media exposure.