Emma Njoku

Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen scored his first goal in Italian Serie A, yesterday, in Napoli’s 4-1 victory over Atalanta at the San Paolo Stadium.

He celebrated the goal in style with the display of “end police brutality in Nigeria” protest shirt.

The former Lille of France striker, who was in terrific form for the Naples during the pre-season, had failed to score after three league games. Before yesterday’s match, he only had one assist to his credit after he started in two league games and came in as a substitute in his third match. Osimhen scored the fourth goal in the 43rd minute to give Napoli a comfortable 4-0 lead before Sam Lammers grabbed the consolation goal for the visitors, Atalanta, in the 69th minute. Hirving Lozano put the home side in front in the 23rd minute and doubled the lead four minutes later. Matteo made it 3-0 for Napoli when he struck on the half hour mark. Osimhen then connected with goalkeeper David Ospina’s long ball to break his duck in the Italian top-flight, just two minutes before the break.

Napoli currently occupies the third position on the Serie A log with 8 points from four matches. The Gennaro Gattuso tutored side, who won their first three league matches, were penalised for failing to honour their matchday 3 fixture against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium due to Coronavirus concerns. The Italian football authorities awarded Juventus 3-0 win.

Osimhen, who joined Napoli from Lille on a club record transfer worth over £70 million will be looking to help the Italian team build on the win when they host AZ Alkmaar for their opening UEFA Europa League match on Thursday, before they travel to Benevento for their next league fixture on October 25.