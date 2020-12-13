Victor Osimhen is likely to be out of action until 2021, according to various reports in the Italian media.

The Napoli striker has been undergoing rehabilitation since dislocating his shoulder during the second half of Nigeria’s 4-4 draw with Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium around one month ago.

Naples based newspaper Il Mattino writes that the probability of Osimhen making his comeback against Torino on December 23 is close to zero and the former Lille star confirmed that he will not be able to make his return this year as the pain persists.

Furthermore, fresh tests confirm that there is still some neuromotor problem preventing the Nigerian from making a return to action this calendar year.

Napoli’s record signing is expected to be omitted from the matchday squads in up- coming Serie A matches with Sampdoria, Inter Milan, Lazio and Torino.