Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has confirmed that Victor Osimhen will play no part when his side take on Sierra Leone in the reverse fixture of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday.

The Napoli striker had to make way for Racing Genk’s Paul Onuachu after 78 minutes in Friday’s 4-4 draw with the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City after he sustained an injury and was taken off the pitch.

Osimhen was key, once again, for the Super Eagles in the game, netting in the 21st minute to give Nigeria a 2-0 lead before setting up Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze for the third and fourth goals.

The Super Eagles Twitter account informed during the game that the number 9 suffered a wrist injury, but the doctors had a different medical opinion from the media team after the game. Rohr has confirmed that Osimhen dislocated his shoulder and faces, at least, two weeks on the sidelines.

Providing an update on Osimhen, Rohr told ESPN: “Shoulder luxation. He will be out for a few weeks.”

Kelechi Iheanacho, Emmanuel Dennis, Ahmed Musa and Paul Onuachu are the strikers who can fill in for the injured Osimhen in Tuesday’s match at the Siaka Stevens Stadium.