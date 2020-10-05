•Onuachu in

Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen will not be taking part in Nigeria’s friendly games against Tunisia and Algeria during the international break, with the Nigeria Football Federation stating that he has been excused.

While the exact reason for his absence has not been publicised, Napoli learned this week that midfielders Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas had contracted coronavirus, with the squad’s other players returning negative tests.

The club later announced that both playing and coaching staff had been placed under isolation.