Napoli must cope without Nigeria international forward, Victor Osimhen, who should still be out for 20 to 30 days, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The Greek defender was replaced in the first half against Udinese and the club confirmed he has suffered a first-degree muscle injury.

Italian Press, SportMediaset, reports that he will be out for, at least, two weeks, but the broadcaster also revealed Osimhen continues to struggle after the shoulder injury he suffered during international duty with Nigeria.

The report revealed the centre forward, who is still positive for COVID-19, is still in pain and will be out for 20-30 days.

Napoli plays a home game against Fiorentina in Serie A this weekend.

The duo is not expected back in time for the match against Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana on January 20.